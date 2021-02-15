Business briefs, 2.15
Wiggins named new director of security at Sea Island
Former Glynn County Police Chief and Emergency Management Agency Director Jay Wiggins has been named the new Sea Island Director of Security. Wiggins succeeds longtime director Carl Alexander, who is retiring.
“I am very excited to become a member of the Sea Island team,” Wiggins said. “This is a great fit for my family and me at this point in my life, and I appreciate the opportunity to continue to serve our community in this new role.”
Scott Steilen, president and CEO of Sea Island Company, said Wiggins’ deep roots in the community combined with his background make him a great fit for the post.
Wiggins began his law enforcement career in 1993 with the county police. He received his B.S. in criminal justice in 2003. Wiggins served as a unformed patrol officer, investigator, precinct commander, sergeant, lieutenant and captain with the county police before being selected to lead the EMA in 2008.
Alexander served in his role at Sea Island for more than 18 years. Steilen said he was a huge contributor to the Sea Island community.
“Carl has been an invaluable resource and friend since I arrived at Sea Island,” Steilen said. “He has truly left an indelible mark on this company and the entire Sea Island family.”
A St. Simons Island accounting firm has been named to the University of Georgia Alumni Association’s 2021 Bulldog 100 list.
M. Jeffrey Martin, CPA, LLC, made the list by being among the 100 fastest growing businesses owned or operated by UGA alumni.
The 2021 Bulldog 100 includes companies from more than two dozen industries located in nine states, Washington D.C. and two countries. The UGA Alumni Association will host a virtual celebration on Feb. 11 to recognize the businesses that made the list. For more information about the businesses and the Bulldog 100 program, go to the website alumni.uga.edu/b100.
Martin was also recently certified as a Certified Tax Coach after completing the American Institute for Certified Tax Planners training academy.
— The Brunswick News