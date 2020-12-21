Flowers joins OREMC as a customer service rep
Kimberly Flowers is joining Okefenoke REMC as its newest customer service representative, working out of the Nahunta office. Flowers has more than 10 years of customer service experience in other industries.
“I had always heard OREMC was a great place to work, and I engaged with customer sService here four years ago when we were building our home, so I knew some aspects of the job from a member perspective,” Flowers said. “I have a lot to learn about operations and procedures, but everyone here is very supportive.”
Flowers previous was previously a head teller/banking officer at Southeastern Bank and a shift manager at Jerry J’s. She earned her Associate of Science degree from South Georgia State College.
Okefenoke Rural Electric Membership Corporation is an electric cooperative with 38,000 residential consumer-member, commercial and industrial accounts in southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. OREMC’s service area includes Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Glynn, Ware and Wayne counties in Georgia.
— The Brunswick News