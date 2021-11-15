Resident presented with award
St. Simons Island resident Richard Haws was presented with a 2021 Market Development Achievement Award by the American Iron and Steel Institute.
Haws, an engineer with RBH Consulting LLC, was honored Nov. 3 during AISI’s general meeting. The Market Development Awards recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to advancing the competitive use of steel in the marketplace.
“We are pleased to recognize the leadership and commitment of Rick to using steel to meet marketplace challenges,” said Leon Topalian, president and CEO of the Nucor Coporation and chairman of AISA.
Haws retired as commercial solutions director for Nucor Building Systems in September and launched his own company, RBH Consulting.
— The Brunswick News