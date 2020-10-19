Dixon honored for her work with United Healthcare
United Healthcare agent Pamela Dixon had been named a Premium Platinum Agent for her job performance with the company.
In the letter notifying of her designation, she was praised for her job performance, ability to adapt to circumstances, eagerness to learn, and her perseverance. The designation ranks Dixon among the Top two percent of United Healthcare employees.
“Your positive attitude and genuine concern for your clients truly makes you stand out as a partner in care,” said Mark Philips, chief sales and distribution officer.
Brunswick native takes over as general manager of ECHO
Brunswick native Luke Kelly was recently named the general manager of ECHO, the oceanfront restaurant at the King and Prince Beach and Golf Resort.
Kelly has worked in hospitality and restaurants since he was 16 years old, working every position from host to head chef at a variety of corporate and independent restaurants from Brunswick and Jekyll Island to Jacksonville and Augusta.
“I’ve always loved the history and intrigue of the King and Prince. It feels so right for me to be a part of the ECHO team,” Kelly said. “It has a great vibe, and I enjoy leading our restaurant staff as they continue to extend genuine relaxed Southern hospitality to our guests.”
— The Brunswick News