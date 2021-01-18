Georgia Chamber setting up regional office in Brunswick
The Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce announced Friday a new partnership with the Georgia Chamber of Commerce.
The Georgia Chamber is opening a regional office in Brunswick that will be located at the local chamber building on Richmond Street in downtown Brunswick.
“The Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce is excited to formalize our partnership with the Georgia Chamber,” said Golden Isles Chamber President and CEO Ralph Staffins III. “Having their coastal office here at our chamber is another step in a long-standing relationship, and we welcome the opportunity to expand partnerships as our missions line up together,”.
Georgia Chamber president and CEO Chris Clark said the organization is excited to expand its presence in the state and work closely with the local chamber. It is the second Georgia Chamber extension in the state, with the first set in Tifton.
— The Brunswick News