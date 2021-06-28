Southeastern Bank news new president
Jay Torbert has been selected as the new president of Southeastern Bank effective July 1, the bank’s board of directors recently announced. With this appointment, Torbett also joins the bank’s board.
Con Holland will continue as the CEO and Chairman of Southeastern Bank while also serving as president, CEO and chairman of the bank’s parent company, Southeastern Banking Corporation.
“Jay’s keen business acumen, character and familiarity with the Bank made him a logical choice for President as the Bank continues to position itself for the future,” Holland said.
Torbett joined Southeastern Bank in 2011 as its chief financial officer. Torbett is a licensed CPA and graduated from Valdosta State University and the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the University of Pennsylvania.
Torbett lives on St. Simons Island with his wife and three children, and is active in many organizations in the community.
“I am honored to assume the role as President of Southeastern Bank,” Torbett said. “Working with such a talented and committed team of bankers to serve our communities and customers is truly a privilege. I look forward to continuing our long tradition of excellence.”