Rob Wilson, general manager for the Brunswick office for Kelly Tours, attended the annual showcase for Golden Isles businesses for the first time last year.
The results were so good that Wilson said there was no doubt his business would participate this year, despite the changes from past events when it was called the Business Expo.
What is now called Business & Bites, presented by PrimeSouth Bank, underwent more than a cosmetic name change. The event was also moved from the Jekyll Island Convention Center to the Gruber Executive Hangar at St. Simons Airport.
The change of venue worked just fine for Wilson, who said the annual event is an effective way to reach others in the business community and from the public. Wilson said he explains the many tours offered by the company throughout the Southeast and across the nation.
“You can drive around all day but this is the place that brings everyone together,” Wilson said.
Jennifer Jenkins, director of sales for Hotel Simone on St. Simons Island, said her business has only been open several months and she believed setting up a booth at the business event would be a great way to let the public know about the services provided by the business.
“We want to meet lots of people and hopefully exchange a lot of business cards,” Jenkins said. “We’re new and we’d love for the businesses and locals to know about us.”
Anne Lyndon Peck, an associate broker with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Hodnett Cooper Real Estate, said the event is convenient for potential home buyers.
Her booth was featuring single-family homes.
And Peck said she sends interested buyers to talk with mortgage lenders who also had booths at the event.
“I think it’s an effective way to meet people,” she said.
Ralph Staffins III, director of the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, said he was pleased with the large turnout.
“It’s a huge crowd to start out with,” he said. “People are just flowing in. It’s great exposure for our small businesses.”