It will be business as usual in the Golden Isles after Hurricane Ian passed by overnight Thursday and into Friday morning, leaving in its wake minimal damage and none at all in most parts of Glynn County.
After mild storm conditions Thursday and Friday, the National Weather Service forecast called for sunny weather this weekend in the low 80-degree range and partly sunny conditions Monday with temperatures in the mid-70s.
Government offices and court facilities will reopen and schools will be back in session. Classes will also resume at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, according to FLETC.
All Jekyll Island Authority facilities will resume normal operations today, according to the JIA.
The Sidney Lanier Bridge reopened Friday. Ian’s intensity never reached a point where the Georgia Department of Transportation felt the need to close the F.J. Torras Causeway to St. Simons Island or the Downing Musgrove Causeway to Jekyll Island.
All government meetings scheduled for next week are still being held.
Brunswick’s Historic Preservation Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St. in Brunswick, and the Glynn County Mainland Planning Commission will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St., also in Brunswick.
The Tri-Area Association will hold a meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. on Monday in the Brookman Community Building at Baldwin Park, 1150 Myers Hill Road. Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste will attend to speak with residents.
On Wednesday, the Brunswick City Commission will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. in Old City Hall and the Glynn County Commission will do the same at 6 p.m. Thursday in the old Glynn County Courthouse.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources will announce when ferry service to and from Sapelo Island will resume following a safety assessment today. Service was suspended on Wednesday.
The Golden Isles Alzheimer’s Walk and CoastFest, both scheduled for today, have also been postponed.
A summit to discuss the issue of homelessness in the Golden Isles scheduled for Oct. 5 has been postponed.
It will be some time before normal routines return in states hit hard by Ian.
In Florida, where nine people were confirmed dead and more anticipated as recovery efforts progressed, more than 2 million were left without power, according to the Associated Press.
After striking Florida’s Gulf Coast as a Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday, Ian traveled across the state to the East Coast and weakened into a tropical storm in the process. Ian leaped offshore into the Atlantic and skirted the Georgia coastline, strengthening again to a Category 1 hurricane and making landfall in South Carolina on Friday.