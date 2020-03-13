Bus driver arrested on battery charges
A former Glynn County Schools bus driver was taken into custody Thursday on charges of cruelty to children and simple battery.
Glynn County Police arrested Phyllis Corbin following an investigation into complaints of a physical confrontation she had with a student on her bus.
Corbin, who has since been been relieved of her duties, was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.
Glynn County Schools Police, alongside the Transportation Department, were able to corroborate the accuracy of the report.
She turned herself in at the Glynn County Detention Center on warrants issued for her arrest. Corbin was an employee with Glynn County Schools since January 2017.
