A burning cigarette tossed in dry mulch at the corner of the building is the likely culprit of a fire Saturday afternoon that caused extensive damage to the Microtel Inn and Suites, 146 Gateway Center Blvd. off Golden Isles Parkway, according to Glynn County Fire Department Division Chief Wendell Knighten.
County firefighters responding to the 5:19 p.m. call of a fire at the motel arrived to find blazes climbing up the front left corner of the three story building and spreading across the top to the far corner of the motel, he said.
A total 43 firefighter battled the blazes, with Brunswick Fire Department and McIntosh County Fire Department sending support to the scene, Knighten said. Glynn County volunteer firefighters also took part With 11 fire trucks and other vehicles engaged the firefight, the fire was under control within 45 minutes, he said.
However, the fire all but destroyed the top story and left water, smoke and heat damage throughout the building. "The whole top side of the motel is gone," Knighten said.
A guest at the motel told firefighters she saw a man standing on the front left corner of the building, smoking a cigarette, Knighten said. The woman said the man tossed the cigarette into the mulch, then walked inside the motel, she said. Moments later, the fire was climbing up that side of the building and spreading to the rest of the motel.
Firefighters have not been able to locate the smoking man, Knighten said.
Forty-four of the motel's 62 rooms were occupied at the time of the fire, which did not cause any injuries, he said.