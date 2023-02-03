City police say a recent burglary investigation helped them connect a Brunswick man to an alleged role in an unrelated December shooting set up through an online dating app.

Laronce Chambliss Jr., 20, of Brunswick, was booked into Glynn County Detention Center on Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault, robbery, burglary, and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, according to the Brunswick Police Department.

