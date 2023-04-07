The mother of a local high school student told police her daughter was filmed while bullied and humiliated in a separate incident at the same residence where Trent Lehrkamp had been before he was taken to the hospital barely breathing and covered in spray paint and urine.

An incident report filed with the Glynn County Police Department by the girl's mother on March 26 said the girl had been to the St. Simons Island home on March 13 at about 2 p.m. After arriving she was cornered by a male, who is a minor, and shot multiple times in the back with a white Orby gun, which shoots small gel-balls, the report said.

