Vindication.
That’s what University of Georgia alum Trey Brunson said when his beloved Bulldogs reached the mountaintop of college football after beating Alabama 33-18 on Monday night in Indianapolis.
Brunson, like many other UGA fans, grew up watching the 1980 football team win the national championship over the University of Notre Dame as Herschel Walker took flight into stardom.
It was at that moment Brunson knew he wanted to attend the university where his parents graduated.
“I was at one of my neighbors’ houses and I watched Herschel Walker dive in over the top against Notre Dame,” Brunson said. “I was 10 years old, and I proclaimed at that point I wanted to go to the University of Georgia.”
For Billy Copelan, Billy Shuman Sr. and Bonney Shuman, they had the opportunity to attend the 1981 Sugar Bowl as the Bulldogs beat the Fighting Irish for the national championship.
“Yeah, it was a little bit of a different experience,” Copelan said about the two games. “I had just turned 11 when we won it in 1980.”
“Absolutely, we were there in 1980 and we were there again Monday night,” Bonney and Billy Shuman Sr. added about seeing both national championships.
All were at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to experience their university clinching its first national championship in 41 years. They did have to endure the low moments that came in spurts during the course of the game.
With reports of the stadium being mainly 70 percent UGA supporters, Brunson said the feeling of the night was similar to the 2018 National Championship.
“There was just a lot of excitement and a lot of anxiety about what might happen,” Brunson said about the game. “Stress levels were pretty high, but everybody was pretty upbeat and fired up for the game and excited.”
Alabama and Georgia traded field goals throughout the first half, with the Crimson Tide taking a 9-6 lead into the locker room and fans feeling frustrated.
“I don’t even know how to describe this game,” Copelan said. “Obviously the first half was so frustrating from a fan standpoint. I never gave up belief, that’s for sure.”
Bonney Shuman was optimistic even though Georgia trailed.
“I wasn’t down at halftime even though we were behind by a field goal,” Bonney Shuman said. “I still felt like we were still very much in the game. The defense had played very well. The offense was certainly not stellar, but I didn’t think we were out of it by any chance.”
The lowest moment of the game for all four came on a third-and-9 play with 11:35 to go in the fourth quarter.
Although the Bulldogs were leading 13-12, the game completely flipped after Bennett rolled out of the pocket and tried to throw the ball away to escape the sack. As he was being sacked by Alabama’s Christian Harris, the referees ruled the ball a fumble and recovered by Brian Branch just as he kept his foot in bounds nonchalantly. Four plays later, the Crimson Tide would score a touchdown and lead 18-13.
“I felt like it wasn’t a fumble but an incomplete pass,” Brunson said. “We were leading briefly at that moment and Alabama went down and scored. That was kind of the low point of the game.”
The play brought back a familiar dread for Bonney Shuman.
“We had hoped it was a sack or an incomplete pass,” Bonney Shuman said. “We were really still convinced that was the case but granted we haven’t seen it again but when they called that a fumble we thought, ‘Oh here we go again’. They turned around and converted that into a touchdown. When that happened I thought, ‘Oh here we go again.’ To come this far and to be able to convert was a low feeling for me. That was our low point.”
Copelan felt the same.
“It was one of those moments where as a Georgia fan you are just like, ‘I can’t believe this is happening to us again,’” Copelan said. “In my mind I was like ‘There is still time left,’ but the fact they took the lead in that fashion, it’s one of those that stabs you in the heart. You would rather have to see them drive the length of the field to do it but to give them something that close in it was just hard.”
Stetson Bennett instantly made up for his fumble by marching the team down the field in four plays to regain the lead on a 40-yard dime to find Adonai Mitchell in the back of the end zone for the score. UGA regained the lead 19-18.
“I thought the way we came back and answered that touchdown by Alabama, that was really the high point,” Brunson said.
Copelan credits the team for rebounding from the mistake.
“To Stetson Bennett and the rest of the team’s credit, they came right back and that to me was the key of the game,” Copelan added. “We answered immediately back and that’s what you have got to do in that kind of game against a great team like Alabama.”
A minute later after forcing a three and out on Alabama’s offense, the Georgia offense got the ball back and looked to add more points to force the Crimson Tide to score a touchdown.
A seven play, 62-yard drive ended with a 15-yard touchdown by freshman tight end Brock Bowers that he caught in the flat and raced to the end zone to put the Bulldogs up eight with 3:33 to go.
Everyone felt the same way, hesitant to get too excited because they have been through heartbreaks at the hands of Alabama in the past.
“It’s funny because I felt like even when we went up (eight after) Bowers got the touchdown and there was not a lot of time left, Alabama was (still) getting the ball and had a chance to try to score and tie it,” Copelan said. “At that moment, my family tells me that I was starting to tear up and I was like, ‘No I can’t because the game isn’t over.’
“I know the game isn’t over, I’ve sat through 2nd and 26 and I’ve sat through the 2012 SEC Championship game. There was no way the game was over, and I didn’t think that I was at that emotional state yet, but they said I was.”
The defining moment of the game for everyone was on 3rd and 10 with 1:09 left in the game.
With the Crimson Tide marching down the field looking to tie the game and head to overtime, quarterback Bryce Young threw an intended pass to Traeshon Holden.
Instead it was picked off by Georgia’s Kelee Ringo, who ran down the sidelines for the 79-yard pick six to all but seal the first title in 41 years.
“We were jumping up and down going nuts when he intercepted it,” Brunson said. “We didn’t even see the touchdown. We turned around and saw the score and everybody was going crazy, and I mean it was a circus.”
Copelan had a similar reaction.
“As soon as he picked off the interception, I think I looked away,” Copelan said. “I was jumping up and down and I didn’t even realize that he had scored. I thought he had just gone down and then I looked back up and saw him cross the goal line. Pure emotions flooded at that point. There were a lot of tears shed at that moment, that’s for sure.”
The moment was surreal for Bonney Shuman.
“I said this is really happening, hallelujah!” Bonney Shuman said. “We kept watching the whole time. When he finally crossed the line it was like, “Oh this it, this is incredible.’”
With their alma mater winning the 2022 National Championship, it felt sweet to capture the illustrious title by one of their own in Kirby Smart.
“He’s a Georgia boy, there’s no doubt.” Billy Shuman Sr. said.
“It was pretty amazing for sure.” Bonney Shuman added.
For Copelan, the victory was especially sweet.
“It truly does mean the world,” Copelan said. “As an alum, you obviously love your university, you love your team. Having grown up as a fan, it’s just in my blood, so to speak. It’s been ingrained in me ever since I was a little kid. Just to see it finally fulfilled. For years and years to have to listen to our rival fans throw 1980 in our face constantly and all the barbs we’ve had to suffer through.
“I was still going to games when we were having losing seasons under Ray Goff and Jim Donnan, so I’ve stuck with the team. But to be an alum and a lifelong fan it just means the world to us. It was like a tremendous weight was lifted off of our shoulders for sure.”
Finally, the gorilla is lifted off the back of everyone who has ever stepped foot inside Sanford Stadium.
For Brunson, Copelan and the Shumans, they were able to celebrate with friends and family who’ve been through treacherous times as fans and alums of the Bulldogs.
Now, the icing is on top of the cake and they can’t wait for another one.
“Let’s hope it won’t be as long before we have to experience another one,” Billy Shuman Sr. said with a smile.