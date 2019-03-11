Building permits applications indicate the housing and construction market in Glynn County is recovering well, but the issue may not be that simple.
“We’re returning to that healthy economy we had right before the spike before the crash, in my opinion,” said Pamela Thompson, county Community Development director. “We’re going to start tracking it moving forward so we’ll be able to give it to all our planning partners.”
Building permits can include new construction, pools, building extensions and home additions, among other things.
“They (building permits) can be a good indicator (of population and economic growth). There’s some resale in the market, but typically it’s new people,” Thompson said.
Looking at the numbers, the number of building permits for single-family residences spiked in 2005 and 2006 — hitting near 600 — but began dropping in 2007. That year saw 352, but the county saw even fewer permits coming in throughout the Great Recession, reaching a low of 71 permits submitted throughout the year of 2011.
Thompson said the county generally places the beginning of the recession in Glynn County at around 2008.
From there, the numbers start climbing again to 334 in 2015. Subsequent years saw smaller dips — 301 in 2016, 284 in 2017 and 315 in 2018. The county received 41 permits in January and February of this year.
“Single-family homes on the mainland are still going to continue as the residential neighborhoods are built out on Harry Driggers,” Thompson said, also noting a significant potential for residential development in Frederica Township and on the Sinclair Tract on the north end of St. Simons Island.
Development of multifamily condominiums follows a similar trend, while new commercial construction has remained mostly consistent since 2008, with a small decrease during the recession.
“We definitely have seen, when we talk about growth on the mainland, we have a sharp increase in hotels being built, we have new apartment complexes. On the island, we have new commercial, but most of it is residential or redevelopment of existing property,” Thompson said. “... Commercial, I think Canal Crossing (Shopping Center) is seeing interest and will continue to develop. I think that whole exit, Exit 38 (of Interstate 95), will continue to develop.”
Thompson said a number of organizations, such as the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission, Brunswick and Glynn County Development Authority, the city of Brunswick and the Coastal Regional Commission, among others, use building permits as a means to gauge growth in different areas, which informs how they allocate resources.
“We, of course, use it as a planning tool, we update our long-range transportation plan for BATS (Brunswick Area Transportation Study), and we’re doing our St. Simons traffic study, which I think will tell us a lot about what to plan for,” Thompson said.
In conjunction with its future land use map, Thompson said the county uses permit applications as a means to decide where and when it wants to pave sidewalks in the future.
Glynn County Commission Chairman Mike Browning, who retired from the industrial construction industry, took what he said was a more realistic view.
“If you look at the past 18 years, the first six years of 2001 through 2006, you’re going to find we were having a boom. From 2007 to 2012, that’s when we had the recession and then it flatlines,” Browning said. “(From) 2013 to 2018 you can realistically look at having a recovery. Well, we didn’t have much of a recovery.”
The number of permits submitted to the county in the last six years averaged 23 percent of the total submitted in the six years from 2001 to 2006, Browning said. During the six-year period from 2007 to 2012 — which he said is generally considered the recession’s lifespan locally — he explained the total number of building permits shakes out to about 19 percent of the prior six years.
“That’s not much of a recovery. I’m not prepared to say we even had an honest recovery. I am prepared, looking at the numbers, to say we’ve had very little growth ... Based on what I’m seeing, I think it’s lethargic. I feel like there’s still uncertainty in the market, and that affects investors. The economy that we all live in, when people are uncertain about their jobs — we just lost 100 jobs at the sawmill — investors will think, ‘Should I build those new apartments or condos?’” Browning said.
Wayne Neal, the county commissioner for District 3 and owner of home-building firm Regency Innovations, said building permits are a good metric, but not the only one.
“Before the recession, there were probably around 500 new permits a year, and then during the recession, it went to none, or essentially none,” Neal said.
When foreclosures started hitting the auction block in the recession’s wake, the market was saturated with cheap property. It’s put a lasting dent in property values that the county is only just getting close to overcoming, he said. During the recession, he saw properties once worth $50,000 go for $3,000 or less.
“It collapsed the market,” Neal said. “... We’re just now getting to where all those lots are being absorbed by the market.”
While it’s getting better, Neal said most lots in mainland Glynn County still cost more to develop than the developer could sell the final product.
“It’s slowly getting back to an equal point,” Neal said.
Even then, as property values continue to increase he expects many will start looking to develop in northern Camden County, which isn’t far from the Golden Isles and is still saturated with cheap property.
“If they can build a house they want for $20,000 less in Dover Bluff than in north Glynn or west Glynn, then why wouldn’t they?” Neal said.
He sees building permits as a good indicator of growth, he said, but that other factors need to be considered before making a final judgment.
“We’re usually the first in and the last out of these kinds of economic downturns,” Neal said.