Building permit fees may be lowered in Brunswick if city commissioners follow a recommendation by the city’s finance committee.
John Hunter, the city’s director of planning, development and codes, told finance committee members at Tuesday’s meeting that he was proposing to modify the building permit fee structure because of complaints from builders and people planning renovation projects.
The biggest complaints, he said, were from contractors doing larger projects.
Hunter said he compared the fee structures in St. Marys and Savannah with the city’s, last updated in 2018. He learned the city’s permit fees were “considerably higher” than both Savannah and St. Marys, and determined the complaints were valid.
The goal of the permit fee is not to generate revenue for the city but to cover the costs incurred by the city related to the project such as inspections and administrative costs. The proposed changes would not impact the department’s annual budget projections, Hunter said.
The current fee structure is “exponentially higher for renovations,” he said.
Under the proposed rate structure, new construction and renovations value charges would be $8 per every $1,000 of value up to $250,000, with an additional $2 per $1,000 of value above the $250,000 threshold.
City manager Regina McDuffie expressed her support for the recommendation, saying city officials did not consider the full impact when the voted to change the building permit fee rate structure two years ago.
“We want to be competitive with surrounding areas,” she said. “We want you to recommend to take it to the commission.”
Hunter also recommended city officials draft an ordinance that will enable the fees to be adjusted once a year based on a square footage fee set nationwide twice a year.
The recommendation will be presented to city commissioners at an upcoming meeting.
Commissioners also approved Swindell Construction Company for construction of more than a mile of new city sidewalks. But it was not without discussion.
City engineer Garrow Alberson said he contacted many contractors about the $324,000 project and sent 10 of them the specifications. Swindell was the only company to submit a bid.
City commissioner Felicia Harris asked why contractors were reluctant to bid on the project. Alberson said the project is funded through a Community Development Block Grant, which has requirements that could possibly make some contractors “hesitant” to submit a bid for a federally funded project.
The good news is the lone bid was comparable with the projected costs by the engineer for the project.
“It was a good bid, regardless of the lack of bids,” McDuffie said.
When work begins, Alberson said the sidewalks will be built on only one side of each street, and it won’t be consistent from street to street because engineers wanted to avoid moving mailboxes, utility poles and trees to pave the streets. The streets are currently unpaved.
Value engineering is ongoing for the long-awaited splash pad at Mary Ross Park. The project already has a fixed price and hiring local contractors for the work is a priority.
“I’m glad to see it’s still on the radar,” Harris said. “I’m glad it’s moving forward.”