Brunswick City Manager Regina McDuffie will present the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year at Wednesday’s City Commission meeting.
During a finance committee meeting last week, McDuffie estimated the budget would be between $16.8 million and $17.3 million.
She made it clear that departments were not going to get everything they asked for when they submitted budget requests to her office.
Commissioners will be asked to renew the city’s general liability insurance policy, with additional cyber liability coverage.
They also will be asked to declare some old city equipment surplus and put the items up for sale at GovDeals.com.
Items include a dump truck, a freezer, Navy field kitchen, a chair lift from City Hall, a trailer with a generator that needs repairs, two John Deere tractors and 23 old police cars.
The commission also will consider a resolution supporting the removal of contamination from groundwater and soil along the U.S. 17 corridor near the F.J. Torras Causeway.
The resolution calls for full removal and remediation of all contamination in the soil near the Hercules/Pinova plant.
It also asks for the remediation of all contaminated groundwater along the U.S. 17 corridor, including additional testing near the Terry Creek Mobile Home Park neighborhood, when necessary to further delineate a groundwater plume.
The city also is considering an agreement with Coastal Outreach Soccer Inc. that will enable it to seek a grant from the Atlanta United Foundation to build a futsal soccer field, also known as a mini-pitch, at Perry Park. After Coastal Outreach Soccer builds the field, the city will not be liable for any expenses, including maintenance, repairs and insurance.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and can be seen at facebook.com/citybwkga or at cityofbrunswick-ga-gov.zoom.us/j/99132491585.
A link is also on the city website brunswickga.org.