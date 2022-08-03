The worst kept secret in the Golden Isles was finally made public at Tuesday’s Golden Isles Development Authority meeting.

A Buc-ee’s travel center is coming to the Interstate 95 interchange at Exit 42.

More from this section

Family hardware store celebrates 75 years

Family hardware store celebrates 75 years

Many people have memories of heading to the local hardware store with their dads, to pick up items for a weekend project. There is a kind of magic in a family-owned hardware store that a big box store can’t even begin to capture.