The worst kept secret in the Golden Isles was finally made public at Tuesday’s Golden Isles Development Authority meeting.
A Buc-ee’s travel center is coming to the Interstate 95 interchange at Exit 42.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The worst kept secret in the Golden Isles was finally made public at Tuesday’s Golden Isles Development Authority meeting.
A Buc-ee’s travel center is coming to the Interstate 95 interchange at Exit 42.
The authority’s board unanimously approved to invest $3 million for road work at the interchange, including traffic signals and improvements to the right of way along Ga. 99 to support Buc-ee’s and future businesses along the corridor.
Stan Beard, director of real estate for Buc-ee’s, confirmed the company’s plans to build the travel center here.
“This is an exciting intersection for us,” he said. “This is a good pick for us. The city’s been good; the county’s been good.”
Beard emphasized a Buc-ee’s is “not your local convenience store.” The travel centers have more than 100 pumps, no semi-tractor trailers, clean bathrooms with attendants on the job 24-7, food kiosks and lots of family friendly merchandise.
The travel center will cost an estimated $30 million to build and employ 175 people. Annual sales are expected to be $30 million, excluding gas sales.
“We are stopping cars in Glynn County that would not normally stop,” he said.
A “hard schedule” for work to begin will be announced in 30 to 45 days. A ground-breaking ceremony is already planned, Beard said.
A 10-year tax abatement agreement will enable the county to recoup the $3 million in improvements planned at the interchange, said Ryan Moore, president and CEO of the authority.
Glynn County Commissioner Bill Brunson predicted the travel center will have a “tremendous impact to our community.”
Glynn County Commissioner Wayne Neal said he was excited about the growth the travel center will bring to the area.
“If foretells a bright future for Glynn County,” he said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The worst kept secret in the Golden Isles was finally made public at Tuesday’s Golden Isles Development Authority meeting.
Liam Nunn received his marching orders Tuesday.
On a recent warm and clear evening on Coast Guard Beach on St. Simons, as beachgoers lounged in the sand and waded into the waves, a group of volunteers circled around the island’s most recently hatched sea turtle nest.
What happened to Lt. Jim Dillingham and Capt. Pam Starr sounds like a trade, something you’d hear about in pro football or baseball, except they’re both Salvation Army officers.
Corrina Simpson stood before a crowd at Mary Ross Waterfront Park on Saturday and shared some of the most personal details of a dark chapter in her life.
Many people have memories of heading to the local hardware store with their dads, to pick up items for a weekend project. There is a kind of magic in a family-owned hardware store that a big box store can’t even begin to capture.