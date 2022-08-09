The construction of a Buc-ee’s travel center is going to be a game changer for the GA 99 corridor leading into the Golden Isles.
The Buc-ee’s off Interstate 95 in St. Augustine, Florida, has 104 fueling stations and a 55,000-square-foot shopping center with everything from fudge and jerky to boogie boards and clothing.
The centers also have bathroom attendants on duty 24/7 and kiosks featuring a wide variety of food and beverages, making it a family friendly destination for motorists.
The company describes itself as the “Disney World of gas stations,” with emphasis on the family experience. Fuel is not offered for semi-tractor trailers at Buc-ee’s.
Once the Buc-ee’s station planned at Exit 42 opens, it is expected to spur lots of development around the interchange and potentially make Ga. 99 the highway many visitors to the Golden Isles will take to reach their designations.
Ryan Moore, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Economic Development Authority, said the impact to the interchange and region cannot be underestimated.
“It will be huge,” he said. “The traffic impact will be quite significant.”
Buc-ee’s is a destination for many motorists who will go out of their way to stop there, Moore said.
“Over 70% of the traffic comes from 100 miles away,” he said.
He predicted Ga. 99 will see more traffic as a result of the new travel center. He also believes some motorists will decide to explore the Golden Isles a little bit once they stop at the new station.
Glynn County Commissioner Walter Rafolski believes the new travel center could eventually compel the state to widen GA 99 to four lanes because of the additional traffic.
“That area will grow,” he said. “It can be nothing but positive.”
There are no current plans to widen Ga. 99 to I-95, but it could be on the drawing board if the traffic volume increases enough. The section of U.S. 17 leading to Ga. 99 is planned to be widened to four lanes to Harry Driggers Drive. A roundabout is also planned at the U.S. 17/Ga. 99 intersection.
Plans also call for the stretch of U.S. 17 from Harry Driggers Boulevard to GA 99 to eventually be four-laned.
Glynn County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal said the Exit 42 interchange will be totally built out within five years based on the impact the centers have had in other areas.
Commissioners recently approved a residential development on 160 acres across the highway from the planned travel center.
“In five years, it will be vastly different there,” Neal said. “Within five years it will be completely built out.”