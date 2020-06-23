A bond hearing scheduled Friday for William “Roddy” Bryan, the man who videoed the Feb. 23 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery in the Satilla Shores neighborhood, is being moved back.
A state superior court judge on Friday granted a continuance, a move requested by the defense and the prosecution, according to a Glynn County Superior Court order.
Bryan, 50, has been held without bond in the Glynn County Detention Center since May 21, when Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents arrested him on charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.
If Bryan’s attorney requests another bond hearing, it will not be scheduled until the end of the July 14 statewide emergency order suspending court proceedings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the order states.
Bryan, Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, face felony murder charges in the shotgun killing of Arbery, a 25-year-old black man who was jogging through the neighborhood when the shooting occurred. Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael armed themselves, got in a pickup truck and pursued Arbery through the neighborhood to a deadly confrontation, where Travis McMichael shot Arbery three times. Arbery died of his wounds moments later. GBI agents arrested the McMichaels May 7, also charging each with aggravated assault.
Although Travis McMichael pulled the trigger, the prosecution alleges Gregory McMichael and Bryan both committed crimes that resulted in Arbery’s death. Under state law, anyone committing a crime that results in a death can be charged with felony murder.
Bryan followed in a pickup truck and took video from his cell phone as Arbery ran down the street, capturing the grim images of Arbery’s final moments. The video was leaked May 5 and quickly caused international uproar after spreading on social media.
Prosecutors say Bryan also used his truck in several attempts to block Arbery’s escape.