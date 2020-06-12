A bond hearing has been set for the man whose grim video of Ahmuad Arbery’s shooting death ignited universal condemnation and demands for immediate justice.
William “Roddy” Bryan’s bond hearing will be held at 10:30 a.m. June 26 in Superior Court at the Glynn County Courthouse.
Bryan, 50, is charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.
Bryan’s attorney, Kevin Gough, also is seeking “relief from prejudicial and inflammatory statements made by individuals purporting to speak for the victim and his family,” according to the notice of hearing issued Thursday.
Chatham County Superior Court Judge Timothy R. Walmsley will preside.
Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was jogging through the Satilla Shores neighborhood on the afternoon of Feb. 23 when he was pursued to a deadly confrontation by two armed men, Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34.
Prosecutors accuse Bryan of playing a significant role in the fatal pursuit of Arbery, 25.
When Arbery ran past the McMichaels’ home on Satilla Drive, the two men armed themselves, hopped in a pickup truck and pursued Arbery, investigators say. Gregory McMichael would later tell investigators he had “a gut instinct” that Arbery was a burglar, GBI Special Agent Richard Dial said. The pursuit ended some seven minutes later, with Travis McMichael shooting Arbery three times with buckshot as the two men struggled for possession of McMichael’s shotgun.
Bryan was in a pickup truck behind them, videoing the shooting with his cell phone through the windshield — a video that shows Arbery stumble to his death after the last bloody shot to his chest.
Bryan, 50, has been in the Glynn County Detention Center since his arrest by GBI agents on May 21.
All three men are being prosecuted by Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes.
Prosecutors and GBI agents argue that Bryan warrants the felony murder charge because his alleged criminal actions contributed to Arbery’s shooting death.
At one point on that fatal afternoon, the McMichaels were in a pickup pursuing Arbery past Bryan’s home on Burford Drive in Satilla Shores, investigators said. Working on his front porch, Bryan allegedly called to the McMichaels: “Do you got this?”
By the time Bryan hopped in his pickup truck to join the pursuit, Arbery had reversed directions in an attempt to escape. Prosecutors say Bryan drove his truck out of the driveway and into Arbery’s path as Arbery came running back down the road. Arbery ran into a ditch to get around Bryan’s truck, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors say Bryan told Glynn County Police that day that he made several additional attempts to stop or block Arbery with his truck.
Eventually, Arbery is caught running between the two pickup trucks, with Bryan following behind and videoing him. Bryan continues to video as Arbery runs upon the McMichaels’ pickup truck, where Gregory McMichael is in the truck bed with a .357 magnum handgun and Travis McMichael is standing outside the driver’s side door with a shotgun pointed at Arbery. Bryan continues videoing as Arbery runs around the passenger side of the McMichaels’ truck and is met in front of the truck by Travis McMichael, initiating the deadly struggle.
During the May 4 probable cause hearing for the three defendants, Gough argued that Bryan did not understand the full scope of the situation when he intervened. He said Bryan thought it was a crime in progress and that he did “what any patriotic American would do in this circumstance.”
“The fact that he doesn’t know what’s going on, that’s his defense,” Gough said. “It is impossible for him to commit criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.”
Cobb County Assistant District Attorney Jesse Evans scoffed at Gough’s argument. Evans suggested a patriotic American might instead call 911. And, based on the testimony of lead GBI investigator Dial, Evans suggested that actual false imprisonment might be a more accurate charge against Bryan. Dial described a scenario in which Arbery was trying to escape and was repeatedly thwarted by the three men and their two pickups.
“Mission accomplished,” Evans said, referring to Bryan’s attempted false imprisonment charge. “They used their trucks to corral an unarmed citizen running through a public neighborhood.