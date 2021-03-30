Flames from a brush fire that burned through about 150 acres of woods Sunday afternoon in north Glynn County came uncomfortably close to homes in a neighborhood off of Ga. 99, Glynn County Fire-Rescue Chief R.K. Jordan said.
Firefighters received a call about the fire shortly before noon from a home on Victorian Lakes Drive that abutted a wooded area, Jordan said.
“We had several threatening fires,” he said. “Fire got within 30 feet of some of the homes before our crew knocked them down.
“We were busy (Sunday). It was hopping.”
Some 23 Glynn County firefighters engaged the fire, employing engine trucks with 1,000 gallon water pumper tanks, ladder trucks with 300-gallon tanks, brush fire trucks and numerous other firefighting equipment.
The county received assistance from about a dozen firefighters with the McIntosh County and Darien fire departments, Jordan said.
State Division of Forestry firefighters also took part in the firefight, which continued on late into the evening.
Fires continued to flare up Monday within the burnt area, Jordan said. Division of Forestry firefighters used tractors to cut fire breaks through the woods and further bring reigniting blazes under control, Jordan said. Glynn County firefighters were on standby, guarding homes surrounding the area and extinguishing any fires igniting beyond the breaks, he said.
“In the areas that are flaring up there are small hot spots within the burn zone,” Jordan said. “The division of forestry now has six tractors out there and they’re cutting fire lines through there and containing it.”
During Sunday’s firefight, fires crept close to homes in the neighborhood off of Ga. 99, Jordan said.
Sunday’s stiff winds exacerbated efforts to contain the fire, especially with its directional changes, Jordan said.
“We had very substantial winds and several wind changes,” he said. “Later in the afternoon, the fire reversed and burned back to the northwest. It was originally burning to the southeast. It wreaked a little havoc on us.”
Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire, Jordan said.
Firefighters from Camden covered the Glynn County fire stations while firefighters were on the scene.