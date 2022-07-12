The Job Corps Center in Brunswick is under new management and under a new director.
Adams and Associates, headquartered in Reno, Nevada, assumed operation of the Brunswick center, 4401 Glynco Parkway, on July 1. The employee-owned company also has offices in Worcester, Massachusetts, and Columbia, Maryland.
Adams is not new to Georgia. It has operated centers in the Atlanta region for nearly two decades.
Other Job Corps programs under its wings include centers in Cascades, Washington; Gary, Texas; and Glenmont, New York.
Brunswick JCC provides vocational training in 11 trades covering construction, health care and security. It also offers a high school diploma program and a high school equivalency program.
Mary Geoghegan, former director of the Miami Job Corps Center, another center operated by Adams, replaces Mel Gaines as center director.
“As center director for Miami [JCC], I helped implement many best practices that resulted in the center being recognized as top center in the country,” Geoghegan said.
“I am excited to begin a new venture at Brunswick JCC. I look forward to working with the staff and students to build a culture of excellence, where students can enjoy all the great benefits Job Corps offers. I am eager to collaborate with Brunswick’s many community partners to serve Georgia youth.”
One of 131 Job Corps programs in the nation funded by the U.S. Department of Labor, the Brunswick JCC will recruit students aged 16-24 years from primarily Brunswick, Savannah and Augusta. Education, job training, housing and meals are free as well job placement assistance.
The contract includes a separate recruitment commitment for students from Decatur, Athens, Rome, Duluth, College Park and the city of Atlanta.
Applicants must meet certain income requirements.
Geoghegan will work closely with Adams President Susan Larson and Adams Executive Director Tanisha Nixon to provide oversight for the Brunswick center.
“Adams is committed to providing Georgia students with the education and training they need to succeed in the 21st century workforce,” Larson said. “We are pleased to welcome Brunswick into the Adams family.”
According to information provided by Adams, the company is singularly committed to the Job Corps program. It began as a small business in 1990 with the mission of operating at-risk youth and children’s programs for local, state and federal governmental agencies.
Today, Adams says it is one of the largest private sector entities involved in the federal Job Corps program.
Adams employs over 2,000 staff members at 18 locations, including 15 Job Corps sites across the country. It provides academic, vocational training and placement services to some 10,000 young people in the eligible age group.
Contracts for center operations are renewed every five years.