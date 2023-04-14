PopeVermilionSnapper.jpg

Stacey Pope of Brunswick set a state record when she caught a 5 pound, 5.6 ounce vermillion snapper.

 Provided photo

A Brunswick woman is the new female state record holder after catching one of the heaviest vermilion snapper in state history.

Stacey Pope was fishing offshore for just her third time on April 7 when she hooked into the 5 pounds, 5.56 ounce fish, a monster among the species.

