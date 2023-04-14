A Brunswick woman is the new female state record holder after catching one of the heaviest vermilion snapper in state history.
Stacey Pope was fishing offshore for just her third time on April 7 when she hooked into the 5 pounds, 5.56 ounce fish, a monster among the species.
“It was amazing to catch this fish,” Pope said. “It was a little scary, but it was exciting.”
Stacey Pope and her husband Mike recently got their boat and began fishing in January. For a little extra guidance, they brought their family friend, Quentin Van Heerden, with them. He operates Eureka Charters in Boston and is looking to move South to take advantage of the bountiful waters off Georgia’s coast.
“He’s been teaching us how and where to fish since we are new to all of this,” Stacey Pope said. “This was only our third time offshore fishing. It’s a lot of fun. I love it.”
The day produced a wahoo, amberjack and some red snapper as well, but only one vermilion snapper.
“For me, it was pulling a lot,” Stacey Pope said. “Then it went under the boat and it was hard to hold onto, especially when you’re not a professional who does it all the time. I always think every fish is going to pull me into the water.”
But this fish did not. Instead, she was able to get the vermilion into the boat and immediately Van Heerden recognized its size. He has fished extensively in Florida and knows the species well.
“I told her, ‘I haven’t seen one that size before,’” Van Heerden said.
He guesses the fish might have officially weighed even more if it had been weighed on a certified scale the same day it was caught. Instead, the fish was in a cooler overnight before being weighed officially at City Market in downtown Brunswick, which has a certified scale recognized by the state Department of Natural Resources, which tracks state record fish.
Pope said she has been getting texts from friends who have heard about her record-breaking fish landing and has been surprised by the response the news is getting.
“I’m stunned,” she said. “I had no idea it would get this response. It’s pretty exciting to know my name will be in the record books.”
Her vermilion snapper easily bested the previous female state record of 3 pounds, 14.4 ounces, which was caught in 2018 by Alli DeYoung of Savannah.
Pope’s catch trails the male state record in weight by just 6.12 ounces but is longer at 23.25 inches than the 22.875 inch male record.
The boat was approximately 70 miles off shore of Sapelo Island fishing off the bottom with a knocker rig baited with menhaden at Artificial Reef DW.
Vermilion snapper are found in waters ranging from Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, to Southeastern Brazil, including the the West Indies, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. They can grow to be around two-feet long and can weigh at their largest close to 10 pounds.
The world record, according to the International Game Fish Association, was 9 pounds and 4 ounces caught off of Keaton Beach, Florida, in 2022.
The DNR’s Coastal Resources Division, which oversees the Georgia Saltwater Game Fish Records Program, congratulated Pope on her achievement and provided her with a state record certificate signed by Gov. Brian Kemp, DNR Commissioner Mark Williams, and CRD Director Doug Haymans. Pope’s name will be eligible to appear in the 2024 Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide and has been added to the state saltwater records list online at CoastalGaDNR.org/SaltwaterRecords.