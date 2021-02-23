Brunswick woman sentenced to five months for defrauding Social Security
A Brunswick woman was sentenced to five months in prison for defrauding the federal government by continuing to receive a relative’s Social Security payments after her death.
Stephanie Taylor, 60, plead guilty to one count of theft of government property for continuing to receive her grandmother’s Social Security check for 18 years after her death, David H. Estes, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, said in a statement.
The excess payments were discovered during a routine review by the Office of Inspector General for the Social Security Administration, according to the statement.
Taylor is on the hook for $146,342 to account for proceeds illegally obtained from October 1998 to October 2016 and was ordered to serve three years of supervised release after completion of her prison term.