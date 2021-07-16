Brunswick and Hinesville can breathe a little easier today.
The administration of President Biden has decided it will leave well enough alone and stick with the federal government’s current definition and structure of the Metropolitan Statistical Area, which is based on a core metro population of 50,000.
The new proposal would have increased the base population to 100,000.
Metro Brunswick, which includes Glynn County, would have come up short in head count and lost an edge in the procurement of state and federal funding.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, opposed the change and began spreading the good news Brunswick and others were waiting to hear Wednesday. He was among 50 members of Congress to object to modifying the 70-year-old threshold.
In Georgia, 15 communities would have been negatively impacted by the change, including Brunswick and Hinesville. The two cities are in Carter’s district.
The proposed new set-up would have reduced the Brunswick Metropolitan Statistical Area to the Brunswick Micropolitan Statistical Area.
“This is good news not just for our area but for communities across the country,” Carter said of the administration’s decision to back away from the recommendation. “Federal agencies routinely use MSAs when considering funding for projects ranging from transportation to housing to health care.”
In addition to Glynn County, the Brunswick MSA includes McIntosh and Brantley counties.
Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey and Brunswick City Manager Regina McDuffie told The News in March the new population threshold would cost the community a fortune in funds for infrastructure improvements.
Carter said it’s difficult enough for smaller metro areas to acquire funding. Larger cities carry more clout.
“We already struggle to ensure smaller communities compete against big cities so losing this tool could’ve cost our area hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding,” Carter said.
Carter said the Biden Administration announced Tuesday that the Office of Management and Budget had opted to abandon the controversial change following a public comment period.
During its initial explanation of the change, the Biden administration stressed the new designations would have zero impact on MSAs demoted to micropolitan status.
Carter was unwilling to chance it, saying in March, “This potential change is very concerning as it could set in motion harmful impacts for communities in the First District. While (President) Biden officials have said this won’t have a direct impact on funding formulas, I’m not willing to take any chances because there are many examples of federal funds that are tied to population thresholds.”
It will be some time before any alteration to MSAs is considered again by the Metropolitan and Micropolitan Statistical Area Standards Review Committee. The committee, which proposed the population adjustment in January to the Office of Management and Budget, is not scheduled to review the guidance again until 2030.