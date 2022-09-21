URA to hear pitch
The Brunswick Urban Redevelopment Authority will meet at 5:30p.m. Thursday.
The meeting, held at Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St. in Brunswick, will open with a 45-minuted closed-doors pitch for a project on the Oglethorpe Block from a private company.
The proposal is one of two the URA has heard before, said Mathew Hill, URA secretary, but Thursday’s pitch is for the benefit of two new appointees who were not yet on the URA at the time. Another closed-door session will be held at a future meeting for the second proposal, he said.
Following the pitch, the URA will hear the results of research by members into branding, website design and social media services and receive agency financial reports.
