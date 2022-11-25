Brunswick Public Works employees started early Tuesday morning assembling a Christmas tree in Queen Square in preparation for a tree lighting festival today to ring in the Christmas season in Brunswick.

The program will start at 5:30 p.m. with a reading of “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” by Brunswick City Commissioner Kendra Rolle, who will then light the Christmas tree, said Downtown Development Authority Director Mathew Hill.

Sheriff Jump wins public safety award

Nearly a year after perhaps the most intense criminal trial in Glynn County’s history, Masonic Lodge #717 awarded Sheriff Neal Jump its annual public safety award for his office’s handling of security.