Brunswick Public Works employees started early Tuesday morning assembling a Christmas tree in Queen Square in preparation for a tree lighting festival today to ring in the Christmas season in Brunswick.
The program will start at 5:30 p.m. with a reading of “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” by Brunswick City Commissioner Kendra Rolle, who will then light the Christmas tree, said Downtown Development Authority Director Mathew Hill.
The event will also feature Santa Claus, from whom kids can request gifts. There also will be carriage rides, music by the Coastal Symphony of Georgia and the first official unveiling of the city’s new digital displays, which will display patterns in coordination with holiday music.
“We’re going to have many...of the Christmas lights, but we won’t have all of them done until First Friday (on Dec. 2). That’s going to be the premier of our Christmas lighting,” said City Manager Regina McDuffie.
“I know how Jekyll has their million lights, but you get stuck in that line. I don’t know if they’ve counted the lights (in Brunswick), but it’s at least a half million. Also, downtown will be walkable and we’re incorporating the square and Newcastle and a little bit of Gloucester as well.”
The key goals for Brunswick’s tree lighting festival are “warm, friendly and safe,” McDuffie said, and the city has been planning for quite a while to make it a fun event for all ages.
“(We’re) excited to open up the Christmas season and hope to have a large number of people in the downtown area,” McDuffie said.