The Brunswick Tree Board discussed plans for Arbor Day 2023, which is on Feb. 17.

Since the last meeting, board members had met with the Magnolia Garden Club, College of Coastal Georgia and Keep Golden Isles Beautiful about participating in the celebration. Each one was willing to contribute something, from educational material to tree saplings to giveaway items for kids.

