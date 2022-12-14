The Brunswick Tree Board discussed plans for Arbor Day 2023, which is on Feb. 17.
Since the last meeting, board members had met with the Magnolia Garden Club, College of Coastal Georgia and Keep Golden Isles Beautiful about participating in the celebration. Each one was willing to contribute something, from educational material to tree saplings to giveaway items for kids.
This year, the city plans to use Arbor Day to distribute saplings to city residents in order to bring more greenery to Brunswick. Local groups will provide some saplings while grants from the Georgia Forestry Commission and others will pay for more.
Board members also discussed a community support program providing assistance and guidance to city residents regarding tree tending. Rather than being passive, the board would like to be more proactive by managing a strategic tree-planting program and public education initiatives, said board member Jill Wright.
In other business, Rick Charnock, with the city’s public works department, said an arborist had inspected Lovers Oak and recommended using some cables and beams to support low-hanging tree limbs, which will take some strain off the old tree’s trunk.