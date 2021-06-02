Brunswick is one of the 21 metropolitan areas or cities in Georgia that will receive less than originally estimated from the $1.9 trillion in relief funds provided in the American Rescue Plan Act.
Figures released by the U.S. Department of Treasury May 10 show Brunswick receiving some $400,000 less, or $9.2 million of the $9.6 million initially estimated in March, a difference of 4 percent.
The funding proposed by the Biden Administration and approved by Congress can be used to make up for revenue losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the rules it can be used to offset negative impacts to businesses, households or workers or for the funding of essential workers.
The allocation is part of the $576 million that will be awarded to 23 metropolitan cities in the state.
Savannah’s initial estimated allotment also will be lower, $55.6 million, or 4 percent less.
Hinesville is one of two metropolitan cities in the state that will actually receive more than the March estimate. It’s allocation will be $6.6 million, a 14 percent increase over the estimate.
Rome in northeast Georgia is the other that will be allocated more than first estimated — $11.5 million or 6 percent more.
A number of metropolitan areas in the state discovered early in May that their shares will be substantially lower than the estimated amounts provided in March.
They include Johns Creek, $7.1 million, a negative difference of 73 percent; Alpharetta, $6.6 million, 69 percent less than expected; and Brookhaven, $8.5 million, 52 percent less than the initial estimate.