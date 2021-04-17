Glynn County Police have opened a homicide investigation after a shooting occurred early Saturday morning. According to the county police’s Facebook page, 17-year-old Javier Cordova of Brunswick was shot and killed around 2:15 a.m. Saturday.
Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Cypress Mill Road and Golden Isles Parkway, according to the post. The responding officers located the unresponsive victim, which turned out to be Cordova, at the edge of the road. Initial contact revealed only a small head laceration, and Glynn County Fire Rescue was dispatched and transported the victim Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, according to police.
Upon further treatment, a single gunshot wound was found on Cordova’s upper torso, who passed away from his injuries.
County police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating the case. If you have any information on this case, you can contact the GBI Tips Hotline at 1-800-597-8477, GCPD’s Silent Witness Hotline at 912-264-1333 or 912-554-7845, or GCPD investigator Chad Strickland at 912-554-7557, 912-269-1431 or by email at cstrickland@glynncounty-ga.gov.
This is a developing story.