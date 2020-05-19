Marshes of Glynn Libraries will reopen its Brunswick and St. Simons branches to the public Wednesday.
Staff at the library have spent several weeks preparing for the reopening to ensure the safety of patrons and limit potential spread of COVID-19.
While in the libraries, patrons are asked to avoid close contact with others and cover their mouth and nose with a mask.
Staff also ask visitors to remember to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer when soap and water is not available. Both libraries will have hand sanitizer out for public use.
Public computers and seating will be available at both libraries. However, computer and seating capacity have been reduced to follow social distancing guidelines.
Wi-fi will be available from the porches and parking lots as well as inside the building.
Library furniture has been rearranged, and desk shields have been installed to protect staff and visitors.
“We do have a lot of things in the library that can be touched so we won’t be able to clean everything 24/7,” said Geri Mullis, director of Marshes of Glynn Libraries. “That is one thing that’s a little hard.”
Some services may be limited so that social distancing can be maintained.
“Library service will look a little different,” Mullis said. “We’re not 100 percent back. I just can’t wait to open up the doors and see everybody’s face, even if it’s just eyes.”
The PINES statewide library lending service has not resumed operation at the local libraries.
In the Brunswick library, meeting rooms, conference rooms and group study rooms remain unavailable for use.
The Teen Room and Heritage Room will be closed to general browsing, and any materials needed in the space will be available by request.
All programming at the libraries will remain digital through June.
A modified version of curbside service will still be an option for patrons not ready to return to the libraries. Patrons are asked to call the Brunswick library at 279-3740 or the St. Simons Island Library at 279-3750 for more information.
Mullis said the libraries have been receiving calls almost daily with questions about their plans to reopen. She’s excited to finally do so even if services have to look a little different.
“The thing we’ve been waiting on is to make sure the buildings are as safe as possible,” she said.