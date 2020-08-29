The long arm of the law reached all the way to Tampa, Fla., on Thursday, nabbing a fugitive accused of critically wounding a man during an armed robbery Aug. 16 outside a residence in the 3300 block of Franklin Avenue, according to Brunswick police.
And on Friday, Brunswick police investigators picked up his alleged accomplice in the city.
Assisting Brunswick police, the U.S. Marshals Task Force apprehended Khyree Turner of Tampa, his hometown, said Brunswick Police Capt. Angela Smith.
Turner, 42, was quickly extradited back to Brunswick and is being held in the Glynn County Detention Center, charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Brunswick police then arrested Diondre Chance Moncus, 28, and charged him with party to the crime of armed robbery and party to the crime of aggravated assault. The Brunswick resident remained Friday in the county jail.
Police responding to the 9 p.m. shooting on Aug 16 found 40-year-old Edward Blutcher of Jacksonville sprawled in the roadway near an apartment complex with several gunshot wounds, Smith said.
Blutcher was in a vehicle, along with several others, including juveniles, preparing to leave the Franklin Avenue residence, police said.
That is when two masked men approached the vehicle, ordering everyone out, police said. One of the suspects pulled a gun and shot numerous times into the vehicle, striking Blutcher several times before he could exit, police said.
The others ran for safety and to get help, police said.
As Blutcher fell in the street, the vehicle rolled into a residence across the street, causing no damage to the structure.
The robbers took a purse from the vehicle before escaping.
Blutcher was taken by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, from which he was flown by helicopter to UF Health Jacksonville hospital with critical injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Brunswick Police Det. Carla Futch at 912-279-2641, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516.