A smoke test of the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission’s sewer system in the Brunswick area is set to begin soon.
Interim Executive Director Andrew Burroughs told the commission at its Thursday meeting that the project is slated to begin “soon after” a contractor kick-off meeting today.
“If they do a similar schedule to how it happened on (St. Simons Island), we’re doing about twice as much smoke testing and it took about three weeks on the island to do the smoke testing, so you’re probably looking at about a six-week project to get all the smoke testing done,” Burroughs said. “We won’t have the report back in six weeks, but we’ll have the initial results back, hopefully before the end of the year.”
Commission Chairman Ben Turnipseed asked him whether or not Brunswick’s city government will be involved in the test.
“The city’s fire department will certainly be involved with a lot of this,” Burroughs said.
Following up on that, Turnipseed asked how the contractor intends to make sure the public knows what areas are being smoke tested.
Maps of the areas to be smoke tested will be posted daily on the JWSC’s website and Facebook page, Burroughs said, and contractors will use door hangers with contact information.
A smoke test involves injecting a water vapor-based mist into the sewer system to find leaks. Leaks found on private property are reported to the owners.
The mist can make its way into homes through fixtures that have dried out, according to utility officials. Residents who haven’t used a fixture in a while should allow the water to run for a few minutes.
For more information, call 912-261-7100.
In other business, the commission declared a little over $30,000 worth of inventory as surplus and accepted two additions to the public water system.
A closed-session discussion of property matters ended with no vote other than to adjourn the meeting.
The JWSC’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Oct. 17.