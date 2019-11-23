So it is down to us and nine other U.S. cities. But c’mon, we are bound to get the nod to be the next contestant on Deluxe TV’s popular series, “Small Business Revolution.”
They are not seriously considering the likes of Spearfish, S.D, Exenia, Ohio, Oregon City, Oregon, Waseca, Minn., or any of those other finalists, right? We are Brunswick. And this city by the sea is, hands down, the place to be. Anyone who attended PorchFest two weeks ago and heard how Bo and the Burners and countless other bands rocked this town would realize that in a heartbeat.
You probably would not be surprised that previous generations of Brunswickians also found it unfathomable that anyone might choose anywhere instead of this port city. Folks have been heaping praise on this fine community since the beginning.
The fair peninsula’s first property owner was Mark Carr. However, Carr was most likely an absentee landowner, as records indicate he favored land granted him on Blythe Island. But his property manager, a man named William Ruff, made a fine life for himself on Carr’s 500 acres in what is now the south end of Brunswick.
By 1744, one visitor to the tobacco farm crowed to the Georgia Colony trustees back in England that the Plug Point farm rivaled the best Virginia had to offer.
The visitor noted “that he has often seen Capt. Carr’s plantation and never saw so fine a one in all Virginia; the William Ruff who lives at the said plantation produced last year a barrel of tobacco as good as any (in) Virginia ...”
Then there was much hullabaloo in the 18th century about how a canal might bring Brunswick into its own. The Brunswick-Altamaha Canal was supposed to put the city on the map, connecting its natural deepwater port with the Altamaha River, which was the state’s inland transportation system for cotton, timber and other trade goods.
Construction started in 1826 with high hopes. Financial backing from Boston investors disappeared with the nationwide financial Panic of 1837. Labor issues hounded the project also. By the time it opened in 1854, a newfangled thing called the railroad rendered the canal obsolete.
Anyway, jump ahead to 1927. The Brunswick Board of Trade concocted a publicity stunt that was sure to send the city’s prospects soaring. The board offered a $25,000 cash prize to any hotshot pilot of the day who could fly nonstop from the shores of Glynn County to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The more than 4,600-mile journey would shatter the record of Charles Lindberg, who had just recently completed his historic transAtlantic flight from New York to Paris.
South Carolina barnstormer Paul Redfern answered the call. Redfern climbed into the cockpit of the “Port of Brunswick” and took off from an airstrip at Sea Island at 12:46 p.m. on Aug. 25, 1927.
A Norwegian ship exchanged crude communication with Redfern some 200 miles offshore from La Guaira, Venezuela. An American engineer was pretty sure he spotted the “Port of Brunswick” flying over Ciudad Bolivar later that day. But actress Clara Bow, Brazilian President Washington Luis, and hundreds of other waited in vain for his arrival in the capital city.
Redfern was never heard from again.
In the 1950s, Brunswick boosterism ended on a positive note. Hollywood came to town in 1955 to film the movie, “The View From Pompey’s Head.” Brunswick was among more than two dozen Southern cities courting Twentieth Century Fox as a filming location. But Brunswick’s Chamber of Commerce pulled out all the stoppers, even putting together a book touting the city’s assets and sending it to director Philip Dunne.
The movie of a man torn by racial and class strife, loyalty and love while on a visit to his small Southern hometown did only so-so at the box office. But the movie gave Brunswick plenty to cheer about.
“Though about 20 towns answered the studio’s specifications for the type of scenery, streets and buildings .. it was the Brunswick Chamber of Commerce (Ruby Berrie) who prepared a huge book proving Brunswick had not some but all that the film needed,” The Brunswick News reported.
That was not the first time Brunswick put together a book to promote its attributes. The ever vigilant Brunswick Board of Trade published the self-evidently titled “Brunswick Georgia” pamphlet in 1902. These were indeed heady days for Brunswick and the rest of the Golden Isles.
Brunswick was riding the cresting financial wave of Georgia’s lucrative timber boom. It started in the 1870s, lifting the region out of the post Civil War financial morass. Tall Georgia pines were floated down the Altamaha River, making their way to Brunswick’s port as well as the sawmills at Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island.
Whites and newly freedmen both worked the docks and the mills, feeding a growing national and international demand for lumber and naval stores such as turpentine. The enterprise saw Brunswick grow from a city of 2,891 in 1880 to more than 12,000 in 1900, the seventh largest city in all of Georgia. “It is now the second largest city in south Georgia and is a most important commercial point,” the book boasted.
Brunswick’s rail system connected it to the rest of the nation. Its location in the center of Georgia bight, the westernmost point on the U.S. Atlantic Coast, gave Brunswick’s port advantages in serving the midwest and beyond, the book noted.
Author William S. Irvine notes, “as for instance, Brunswick is 500 miles nearer to Kansas City, Memphis, Nashville, than New York, and nearer these points than any other south Atlantic port.”
Not unlike today, merchant ships came calling on the Port of Brunswick from “Europe, Asia, Africa, South America, Central America, West Indies and the various islands ... “ And no wonder, Irvine wrote. “Brunswick has the finest, largest and safest land-locked harbor on the south Atlantic and Gulf coast.”
Brunswick’s exports in 1901 included 173 million “Superficial feet” of lumber, 11 million feet of timber and 1.6 million railroad ties, not to mention 291,036 barrels of rosin and 84,158 barrels of turpentine. “The total value of which amounted to $15,354,193, employing an aggregate of 584 vessels, having a total of 498,050 registered tons,” the book states.
Yes, the world was truly Brunswick’s oyster (27,905 cases in 1901). But things went downhill from there. Without the foresight for conservation, the supply of tall inland pines thinned desperately in the following years. The timber speculators moved on to ports on the Gulf of Mexico, where pine was still plentiful in Florida, Alabama and Mississippi.
Of course, Brunswick and its people have always had a knack for bouncing back. Here is hoping those TV folks with “Small Business Revolution” are ready to give a lovely city by the sea another chance to prove it.