Jimmy Orr, a standout on the University of Georgia’s football team in the 1950s and who spent 13 years in the NFL with the Baltimore Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers, died Tuesday at his home in Brunswick. Orr was 85 years old.
Born in Seneca, S.C., Orr played for the Bulldogs from 1955 to 1957. While technically listed as a right halfback at Georgia, he was known for his ability to catch the ball as he led the SEC in receptions in 1955 and 1957. He finished his career with 701 receiving yards and five touchdowns in an offense that didn’t throw the ball as much as modern teams do.
“He was a great receiver, and (then UGA coach) Wally Butts wasn’t throwing the ball much,” said former News Sports Editor Murray Poole. “He had tremendous hands. You could see that already. He was one of the best receivers in the SEC.”
That skill was certainly noticed at the next level. Orr started his NFL career with the Steelers and set the franchise record for receiving yards by a rookie with 910 yards on 33 receptions, including seven touchdowns. That record remained until 2017.
Orr moved on to the Colts after three seasons in Pittsburgh. He appeared in two Super Bowls with the Colts and played a key role in Super Bowl III between the Colts and New York Jets. Orr was wide open with a clear path to the end zone on a flea flicker play late in the first half, but quarterback Earl Morrall didn’t see him. He instead tried to throw the ball to the fullback, and the pass was intercepted. The Jets went on to win 16-7, making their quarterback Joe Namath a legend in the process after he guaranteed victory.
“If Morrall had thrown that pass to me right before the half, I think it would have improved our chances,” Orr said to The News in 2004.
Orr would get another crack at the Super Bowl two years later. This time, the Colts would beat the Cowboys 16-13 to win what turned out to be Orr’s final game.
“It’s really a thrill running out on that field to play in a Super Bowl,” Orr said in 2004. “Everybody wants to win the championship and get that ring.”
Orr finished his NFL career with 400 catches for 7,914 yards and 66 touchdowns. He was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1958, made two Pro Bowls and made various All-Pro teams in three seasons.
“I go back with Jimmy a good ways since he moved to Glynn County,” Poole said. “That’s when I got to know him. He was a great guy and a great football player. He would never talk about himself unless you asked him.”