Communication is part of everyday life, but few are all that good at it, according to Brunswick resident Les Klinefelter.
“I think a lot of the problems we experience today is because, one, people, unfortunately, don’t respect each other but, two, they don’t really communicate well with one another,” Klinefelter said.
Following a long career with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Klinefelter said he’s accrued a lot of experience with communicating. Since retiring about 15 years ago, he’s written one book about communication specifically aimed at helping administrative and corporate personnel. His most recent is written for a broad audience.
“The best job I’ve ever had, retirement,” said Klinefelter, a Vermont native.
Fifteen years ago, coming off a 31-year career with the federal government, Klinefelter decided to hang up his hat in Brunswick. He still likes to vacation up north during the sweltering Southern summer, though.
“People always kid me down here about my Vermont accent,” Klinefelter said. “A couple of years ago I was talking with somebody up in Vermont, and they mentioned how they thought I had a Southern accent, so I couldn’t wait to get back so I could tell everyone here they converted me.
“Our goal was always to retire in this area because we really love it.”
Nowadays he spends most days playing cards at the “day care,” also known as the Brunswick Country Club, but he built his career on communication.
Klinefelter got his bachelor’s degree in elementary education and master’s in counseling psychology in Vermont before seeking a doctorate in psychology in Canada.
After school, he served as the director of counseling and guidance at a school system in Vermont before taking his first job with U.S. citizenship services at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Brunswick.
He worked for 11 years at FLETC in several roles with U.S. citizenship services as an instructor, program developer and eventually deputy chief. Later he would move on to new jobs in New Orleans, La., and later Memphis, Tenn.
“The thing that really stood out to me throughout was the importance of communication and people understanding themselves, not just personally but in business as well,” Klinefelter said.
Klinefelter moved back to the Golden Isles in the early 2000s, ultimately finishing out his last few years at FLETC.
“I started looking through my files and came across a lot of this information, and I said, ‘You know, it’s not doing any good sitting in a box,’ and I figured it might be helpful to people,” Klinefelter said.
He wrote his first book not long after retirement, following that up with a historical account of his hometown in Vermont.
His latest book, “Why Me? Effective Communication and Self Awareness,” is intended to help those who need some assistance with the basics, he said.
“You know, you’ve experienced situations where you thought ‘You know this person isn’t really listening to me,’” Klinefelter said. “There are very definite skills in each one of those areas that if people become aware of them, they practice them, they can improve.”
Communication skills not only apply to the workplace, he added, but life in general.
“People are people, no matter where you go. As long as you meet them at their level, they’re just fantastic,” Klinefelter said.
Klinefelter’s books can be found on Amazon or by emailing lpkline43@gmail.com. He is also offering a class on dealing with difficult people on March 12, contact the Brunswick-Glynn County Library for more information.
