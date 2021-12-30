Joe Willie Sousa, a longtime Brunswick resident, was inducted into the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame this month.
It’s not the only recognition he’s received recently. Sousa, who’s been a morning show host and on-air personality for multiple radio stations in the area for over 40 years, also took home the Best Pandemic Coverage award from the GAB’s annual award ceremony earlier this year.
“It’s quite special to be honored by my peers and fellow broadcasters,” Sousa told The News Wednesday. “It’s very humbling, one of the best parts of my career so far. Makes the top four.”
The other four? Flying with the Blue Angels, meeting James Brown and hanging out backstage with Dusty Rhodes. He declined to rank them in order.
Sousa, 61, took his first radio gig in the 1970s. He’d been working at a Winn Dixie in Brunswick, a job he’d held since high school, and attending the Brunswick Junior College — now the College of Coastal Georgia — and looking for an opportunity to get into broadcasting.
He’d planned to attend the University of Georgia after graduating from the local college but got his break a bit earlier when Bobby Haven, formerly The News’ chief photographer, introduced him to Ed Wright.
“(Wright) was a news guy here in Brunswick when I started,” Sousa said. “You had two news guys here when I started — John Wayne (Stewart) at WMOG, he was the main guy, and then Ed worked at WGIG.”
While a little reticent at first due to his lack of experience, Sousa said that Wright picked up on some stand-up comedy he’d done at nightclubs around the region.
Sousa took the job as an evening show on-air personality on a rock station before taking over the 7 p.m.-to-midnight time slot at station WGIG, which was at the time a country music station.
“I was putting people on the phone, doing characters and having a good time. Little did I know that translated well to morning (shows),” Sousa said.
After a year of evening shows, Wright offered him the morning slot, which Sousa jumped at.
“He said ‘Great, start Monday.’” Sousa recalled.
The rest is history. Since 1981, aside from a four-year sting in August from 1990-1994, Sousa has broadcast his personality across the airwaves on mornings at stations WYNR, WGIG and WRJY, expanding his skill set into advertising sales along the way.
In 2007, he took over as general manager of WRJY but stepped down in 2014. He preferred to focus on sales and his morning show, Joe Willie & Robbie Sue, which he co-hosts with his wife, Robin.
The secret to success isn’t too complicated, he said. Quite the opposite, in his view.
“We try to make everything listener-friendly, you know,” Sousa said. “I learned from Paul Harvey years ago, you’ve got to put it in your own terms. You can’t just use news-speak. ‘This is the news today, blah blah blah.’ You’ve got to put in the terms the people understand and direct it at them.”
He’s also become a recognizable figure in the community, doing everything from coaching basketball and soccer, volunteering with the Exchange Club of Brunswick, serving on the executive board of the Brunswick Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce to hosting Sea Island bingo.
Being an on-air personality has continued to be his core passion, however.
“I’ve done on-air so long,” Sousa said. “One of my mentors had come up the same way, and I asked him one day, ‘How did you decide when to come off air?’ He said ‘When it’s no longer fun to be on the air, when it’s no longer fun to get up early, stop doing it that day.’ Waking up that early is still fun for me.”