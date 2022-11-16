Georgia's deepwater ports continue to show significant gains, including the Port of Brunswick.
In October alone, 70,233 units of roll-on/roll-off cargo crossed the dock at the terminal on Colonel's Island. That's an increase of 22,045 units, nearly 46%, over October 2021 totals.
Cliff Pyron, chief commercial officer for the Georgia Ports Authority, attributes the increase to the availability of a vital technology essential to today's vehicles.
“Greater availability of computer chips has allowed carmakers to increase production,” Pyron said. “This, combined with manufacturers’ traditional end-of-year push, yielded strong results for our October auto volumes.”
Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes Benz and BMW are among the two dozen manufacturers that use Colonel's Island facilities. In August, the ports authority announced that Nissan was joining the list.
The Port of Brunswick is the second busiest port in the nation for roll-on/roll-off cargo, handling an estimated 650,000 vehicles and heavy machinery in 2021.
Because business is brisk, the port authority is expanding the facility with the construction of a fourth berth, 360,000 square feet of new warehousing space and 85 additional acres for auto processing.
The $14.7 million expansion project, which will raise the facility's processing capacity from 1.2 million to 1.4 million vehicles, is expected to be completed in 2023.
The Port of Savannah, Georgia's largest deepwater port, also posted a large increase.
In October, the port handled 552,800 twenty-foot equivalent container units, a number reflecting a growth of 48,460 TEUs. That's an increase of 9.6% over the same time last year.
October turned out to be state ports authority's second busiest month on record in 2022. August was the busiest.