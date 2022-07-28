The Port of Brunswick continues to set new records.
Breakbulk tonnage experienced strong growth this past fiscal year, up 15.7% to more than three million tons.
Mayor’s Point Terminal in Brunswick turned in a “particularly strong performance,” according to Georgia Ports Authority officials. Breakbulk forest products increased from 52.4 tons in fiscal year 2021 to 52,244 tons this past fiscal year, which ended June 30.
Breakbulk ocean shipping, which makes up nearly half of all cargo entering or leaving the United States, is used to transport goods and cargo that cannot fit in standard-sized shipping containers or cargo bins.
The goods are transported in bags, boxes, crates, drums, barrels, other handling equipment or are simply rolled, lifted or pushed onto a ship or barge.
Examples of breakbulk goods include reels and rolls, steel girders, structural steel, heavy or oversized goods, manufacturing equipment, construction equipment and vehicles.
Although the containerization method is one of the more popular shipping methods, breakbulk is experiencing an increase in interested shippers with oversized items.
The advantages to breakbulk are most use roll-on/roll-off and avoid fees such as container hire, storage, additional labor and equipment rental.
“Much of the increase in breakbulk cargo crossing GPA docks is related to the relatively lower cost of breakbulk movement compared to container rates in today’s market,” said Griff Lynch, executive director of the ports authority.
The past fiscal year was also a record breaker for the Georgia Ports Authority, with a record-setting June, with total cargo up 10.6% compared to the same month in 2021.
The ports received high praise from Gov. Brian Kemp.
“As the hub in a global network of road, rail and ocean carrier connections, our ports link Georgia businesses to international trade lanes and open doors to prosperity for our state and nation,” Kemp said. “The Georgia Ports Authority and its partners in the logistics industry are powerful drivers for local economies across the Peach State, from small communities to our thriving urban centers.”
