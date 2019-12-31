Brunswick Police say a 19-year-old woman intentionally struck several people with a vehicle Friday in the parking lot of the Five Points Plaza at 2806 Altama Ave., according to a report.

The Brunswick woman allegedly drove away afterward, but city police were able to track her down and stop the vehicle, the report said. None of those struck by the vehicle was seriously injured, police said.

Mia Roberta Green remained Monday in the Glynn County Detention Center, charged with four counts of aggravated battery, one count of battery, hit and run, criminal damage to property and cruelty to the children who were present to witness the alleged vehicular assault. Green is being held on a total of $5,133.70 bond for the charges, jail records show.

The incident occurred sometime before 2 p.m., a merchant in the plaza said Monday. The plaza is located at the corner of Altama Avenue and R Street.

The arrest report was not complete Monday and police had no further information on the incident.

More from this section

+2
CAYLI program lifting up local youth

CAYLI program lifting up local youth

A youth program offered by Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority has seen great success in raising up local students and setting them on a path to be future leaders.

+2
Whale sightings spark excitement, concern in 2019

Whale sightings spark excitement, concern in 2019

In Coastal Georgia, it can be hard to differentiate newsworthy wildlife events from all other newsworthy events — so much here is dependent on what’s in, on and around the ocean. In 2019, the Golden Isles made international news because of several events, including one involving whales that …