Brunswick Police say a 19-year-old woman intentionally struck several people with a vehicle Friday in the parking lot of the Five Points Plaza at 2806 Altama Ave., according to a report.
The Brunswick woman allegedly drove away afterward, but city police were able to track her down and stop the vehicle, the report said. None of those struck by the vehicle was seriously injured, police said.
Mia Roberta Green remained Monday in the Glynn County Detention Center, charged with four counts of aggravated battery, one count of battery, hit and run, criminal damage to property and cruelty to the children who were present to witness the alleged vehicular assault. Green is being held on a total of $5,133.70 bond for the charges, jail records show.
The incident occurred sometime before 2 p.m., a merchant in the plaza said Monday. The plaza is located at the corner of Altama Avenue and R Street.
The arrest report was not complete Monday and police had no further information on the incident.