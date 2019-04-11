Never mind the law’s long arm.
A trio of healthy young car thieves could not outrun the lively legs of the law during a foot chase Tuesday evening in Brunswick.
And Brunswick police were not above a little crowing on social media after quickly chasing down the threesome, two 15-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy. The pursuit near T Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard earned a proud mention Wednesday on the Brunswick Police Department’s Facebook page, accompanied by such hashtags as “WeStillGotIt”, “SoTheyThought”, and “WeAreGonnaFindYou”.
The incident began around 6 p.m. Tuesday with a report that a citizen driving south on Altama Avenue near Parkwood Drive was following a stolen vehicle, a city police report said. The vehicle had been reported stolen Monday from a resident in Glynn County, the report said. Moments later, a Brunswick Police sergeant found the 2003 Nissan Altima at T Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, where the three young men had abandoned it after crashing over a street sign, the report stated.
Brunswick police quickly went into action, establishing a perimeter around the area. The three made a run for it, but apparently could not outpace the sprinting police officers who gave chase.
“Numerous officers from the Brunswick Police Department arrived and apprehended the three occupants of the vehicle,” the report said. “All occupants fled on foot but all were unsuccessful.”
The subsequent post on the police department’s Facebook page elaborated on that note, by way of explaining the large number of cops gathered in the area Tuesday evening.
“You may have seen a high concentration of officers yesterday ... in the area of T Street and MLK Jr. Blvd.,” the post said. They were there to serve and protect, with haste, the post noted.
“Within minutes, our officers located all of the suspects and multiple foot pursuits ensued,” the Facebook post continued. “Despite the suspects being young, flexible and swift, our officers apprehended all three juveniles without incident.”
Police additionally recovered a firearm, the post noted. The 15-year-old driver also had an active arrest warrant through Glynn County Schools Police, the report said. He was cited for driving without a license and hit and run, the report said. And dissed on Facebook with the hashtag, “YouCanRunButYouCantHide”.