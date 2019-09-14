Brunswick police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 20-year-old man late Friday night in the 2500 block of Ellis Street Lane, Capt. Angela Smith said.
Ronrecus Goodwin, 21, turned himself in at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday in connection with the death of Cameron Johnson, whom police about found at about 10:23 pm. on Ellis Street with a gunshot wound after being called to a report of a shooting at the location, Smith said. Johnson was taken by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The two men were arguing prior to the shooting, Smith said.
Goodwin was taken to the Glynn County Detention Center, where he is being held on charges of murder and aggravated assault.
Police are still investigating and anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Brunswick police detective Daniel Merritt at 912-267-2624 or Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516.