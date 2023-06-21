A man was shot and killed in a house on I Street early Wednesday morning, the Brunswick Police Department said.

Police were called to the 1100 block of I Street shortly before 1 a.m. to calls from people who reported they heard shots fired. Officers responded and evaluated the area but found no evidence of a shooting at the time, Smith said.

More from this section

Soggy days to continue through end of week

Soggy days to continue through end of week

When the rain starts falling and the storms start rolling, the Glynn County and city of Brunswick public works departments get busy, and there is no rest for the weary this week as summer officially begins.