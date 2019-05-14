Brunswick Police investigate shooting at gambling den

Brunswick police said a man suffered gunfire wounds Sunday night when a dispute broke out in a gambling den at Amherst and H streets.

The man was flown by helicopter to UF Health Hospital in Jacksonville with gunshot wounds in both legs, according to a Brunswick Police report. Police have not confirmed reports that a second man also had been shot.

Police were called to the 1500 block of G Street because of a vehicle that was stopped on the curb. Police found the wounded man inside the vehicle. According to the report, “the victim advised he had been shot at a gambling house located and H St. and Amherst St.,” the report said.

Police then received a call that a second man had been shot and was in the 800 block of Hill Place. However, an “officer arrived to discover the subject fled the seen” and police “have not been able to locate this person,” the report said.

Police are investigating.

