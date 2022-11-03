A man was shot and wounded by another man Monday afternoon in the area of M and Bartow streets, Brunswick police said.
Police are seeking the shooter.
A man was shot and wounded by another man Monday afternoon in the area of M and Bartow streets, Brunswick police said.
Police are seeking the shooter.
At around 3:53 p.m., residents reported hearing gunfire in the neighborhood, according to a report. Responding police arrived to find the wounded man lying on the ground. He was transferred by county ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Brunswick police detective Terrance Tanner at 912-279-2606, Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516, or email information to bpdtips@brunswickpolice.org.
