The Brunswick Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies on Thursday chased who they believe to be a suspect in a drive-by shooting after he crashed into the National Guard Armory on Albany Street.
Officers were gathered near a public housing complex on Albany Street Thursday evening, preparing to follow up on a lead, when a vehicle matching the description of the one involved in a Wednesday drive-by shooting on Johnston Street that wounded two bystanders, said Assistant Police Chief Angela Smith.
The driver of the vehicle apparently noticed the officers as it passed because the vehicle sped up, prompting investigators to call for marked units to stop the vehicle. That is when the driver fled at a high rate of speed, Smith said.
“We felt it was necessary to get that vehicle stopped at that time,” Smith said.
Brunswick officers called for backup from the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office who chased the car through light traffic conditions up Albany Street where it eventually crashed through the gate at the National Guard Armory at Albany Street and First Street, Smith said.
At least one person in the vehicle fled on foot. Smith said officers believe he was able to retreat to a nearby residence as officers and deputies were setting up a perimeter. Glynn County Police officers a the Camden County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit responded to the scene as well and tracked the suspect but were unable to locate him, Smith said.
She thanked the other agencies for the assistance and said that investigators continue to follow up on leads and asked anyone with more information in the case to call Det. Terrence Tanner at 912-279-2606 or the Silent Witness Hotline at 912-267-5516.