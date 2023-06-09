The Brunswick Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies on Thursday chased who they believe to be a suspect in a drive-by shooting after he crashed into the National Guard Armory on Albany Street. 

Officers were gathered near a public housing complex on Albany Street Thursday evening, preparing to follow up on a lead, when a vehicle matching the description of the one involved in a Wednesday drive-by shooting on Johnston Street that wounded two bystanders, said Assistant Police Chief Angela Smith. 

