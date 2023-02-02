Being certified by the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police is about more than just prestige.
It’s about protecting the public and police officers, says Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Being certified by the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police is about more than just prestige.
It’s about protecting the public and police officers, says Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones.
The city police department announced on Monday that it had earned recertification. Jones said the recertification was effective late last year, but the BPD waited until it had the recognition plaque in hand before making it public.
“It means that all our policies and procedures and practices are in accordance with and regulation with the state,” Jones said.
The GACP is always keeping tabs on policing practices and what works in the field, Jones said, and maintains a set of best practices, or “how a good police agency is run and conducts business,” Jones said. By adhering to those, police departments can get certified by the GACP.
A solid set of widely recognized policing tactics are good for citizens who are on the receiving end and for the department. Jones said the certification has often come in handy to support the department’s case in lawsuits and citizen complaints.
“It shows we have those standards that have held up in court and in case law (elsewhere),” Jones said.
The BPD has been certified since 2015, Jones said, thanks in no small part to Amanda Barnhill, the department’s full-time certification manager.
GACP conducts inspections every three years, but the BPD has to submit documented proof to the association that it is continuing to adhere to the approved policies.
“There’s a lot of documentation you have to do, a lot of proof with the reports showing we do double-check handcuffs, we do check backseats, how we keep evidence — she has to keep up with that and file it so we can show those standards are met,” he said.
Certification is important to the BPD’s mission “to provide quality law enforcement services using proactive enforcement, community partnerships, problem solving and technology which creates a safe, secure and desirable living and working environment for the citizens, visitors and business community of Brunswick,” according to a statement from the department.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The Brunswick City Commission took the next step at its Wednesday meeting toward a new pedestrian trail from Overlook Park to the foot of the F.J. Torras Causeway.
Glynn County residents came together Wednesday to discuss racial equity in the community.
The Glynn County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing since before Christmas.
As Glynn County’s Supervisor of the Georgia Soil and Water Commission, Glenn Cook is busy learning the nuances of the job.
The former superintendent of the Jekyll Island Club sat in a sunlit room inside Mistletoe Cottage waiting for his next audience.
Monday was an unusually warm day for late January as Glynn County firefighters trained on extinguishing a simulated house fire, but Fire Chief Vincent DiCristofalo said that just makes it more real.