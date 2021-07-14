Being a cop can be a tough job, and it is never easy being a single mom.
Then, as the day dawned Friday, Brunswick police officer Shaniqua Wright’s relief that she and children were safe gave way to the harsh reality that they had lost everything in a fire the night before.
The fire started in the front of their home on Whitlock Street in Glynn County before 9 p.m. Thursday. Wright’s young son and daughter ran crying to the back of the small wood frame home to alert Wright and her boyfriend, giving the adults just enough time to get the children outside unharmed.
Glynn County firefighters responded quickly and extinguished the flames. But Wright could only watch as all their possessions were destroyed by fire, heat or smoke.
“I was devastated,” Wright told The News on Tuesday. “I have my two babies and I don’t have any help. I’ve worked hard to provide for them. My first thought was, ‘I just lost everything I’ve worked for.’”
But the smoke from the tragedy had barely cleared when a fellow Brunswick police officer sent the community a plea for assistance on behalf of Wright and her children. And the community has responded with a compassionate spirit.
As of Tuesday, the GoFundMe page (https://gofund.me/7c84438a) established for Wright had raised more than $60,000.
Donations have come not only from the community, but from people across the country, said Brunswick Police Sgt. Meredith Tolley, who organized the GoFundMe page.
“My heartfelt thanks to each and everyone of you,” Tolley said.
Folks have even contacted the Brunswick Police Department to ask if clothing or other items are needed.
The GoFundMe page has raised a total of $61,102 to help the family find a new place to live and replace clothing and other needed items.
A Brunswick native and a graduate of Brunswick High, Wright said she is overwhelmed by the outpouring of support directed to her family.
“It was definitely a blessing,” said Wright, 29, who has served on the Brunswick Police Department for nearly three years. “I was very happy to see the generosity of so many people. At the moment, I didn’t know what I was going to do. For the community to come together and help us out, I’m definitely feeling blessed and thankful for all the prayers and support of everyone.”
Wright, her son Cameron, 8, and her daughter Serenity, 6, are staying in a motel room until more permanent accommodations can be found, she said.
Wright rented the home on Whitlock Street. Their possessions were not insured.
She has spent her time with Cameron and Serenity since the fire. While mom is concerned with clothing and basic necessities, the children are saddened by the loss of favored toys, she said.
Wright said she expects to return to work early next week. She patrols the city’s Brunswick Housing Authority communities.
“I’m just trying to stay positive for my babies,” she said. “Seeing how people have responded so positively has definitely helped put me at ease.”
Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones knows that law enforcement can be a tough career choice these days. He is touched by the community’s response to Wright’s misfortune.
“It is heartwarming to see the community support an officer in need,” Jones said. “Officer Wright’s career choice is in service to others. It’s good to see that others are willing to help her in a time of need.”
Glynn County firefighters said Tuesday the cause of the fire cannot be determined.