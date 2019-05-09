A Brunswick Police officer shot a dog dead Tuesday evening in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard after being charged by the animal while responding to reports that it had been chasing children in the neighborhood, according to city police.
City police and Glynn County Animal Control officers arrived in the area around 6 p.m., responding to reports of a “vicious dog in the area trying to attack children,” a Brunswick police report said. Police and animal control officers could not locate the dog’s owner, said Brunswick Police Capt. Wan Thorpe.
The police officer was in the process of assisting animal control officers with capturing the dog, Thorpe said.
“We were assisting animal control when the dog attacked one of our officers and the officer ended up having to shoot the dog,” Thorpe said.
Thorpe described the dog as a pit bull breed. Its owner still had not been located Wednesday, he said.
Police and animal control are still investigating to determine whether the dog’s owner allowed it to run at large willfully, or whether it had escaped its confines.