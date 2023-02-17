A Brantley County man running from Glynn County deputies Thursday met his match when trying to escape through the yard of a Brunswick man who detained the alleged car thief until his arrest.

Glynn County Undersheriff Mario Morales said the car chase began in Brantley County after the driver, who the Brantley County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately identify late Thursday afternoon, allegedly stole a red Ford truck and attempted to evade deputies there.

